20-year-old man found shot dead in Montreal's Saint-Léonard borough

A 20-year old man was found dead in his vehicle in the borough of Saint-Leonard on Thursday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call at around 2:20 about an unconscious man in a vehicle on Fontenelle Street near Jean-Talon Street.

Service de police de la Ville de Montréal's (SPVM) spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier said the victim was shot at least once.

The man was declared dead when first responders arrived on the scene. The SPVM's major crimes unit is investigating and a canine unit is on-site.