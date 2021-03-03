20-year-old man dead after Sherbrooke stabbing
Sherbrooke police found the man bleeding in a car in a shopping centre parking lot Wednesday morning.
A 20-year-old man who was found stabbed and seriously injured in a Sherbrooke parking lot on Belvédère Street Wednesday morning has died, provincial police have confirmed.
Service de police de Sherbrooke (SPS) officers were called to the parking lot of Place Belvédère shopping centre at around 9 a.m., after several people called 911.
There, they found a man bleeding in a car, with serious wounds to his upper body. They also found a knife at the scene.
The man was then taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sûreté du Québec, which has since taken over the investigation, confirmed.
Witnesses are being asked to come forward if they have any information. So far, no arrests have been made.
With files from Radio-Canada
