2 teens dead after car crash southwest of Quebec City

Two 17-year-olds have died after losing control of their vehicle on an icy stretch of highway in the Lotbinière region southwest of Quebec City.

The accident happened Thursday night around 11 p.m.

Quebec provincial police say the car heading west on Highway 218 lost control in a curve and struck an oncoming vehicle.

The two occupants of the car that lost control died in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Police say the victims, a teenage boy and girl, were from Thetford Mines, Que.

The accident took place between St-Lambert-de-Lauzon and St-Gilles and police say the roadway was icy at the time of impact.