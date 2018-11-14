2 teens arrested in death of 17-year-old from Nuns' Island

Montreal police have arrested two teens, a boy and a girl, in connection with the death of a 17-year-old, whose body was found in a wooded area on Nuns' Island earlier this week.

The two teens, who are also 17, are expected to appear in youth court in Montreal later today.

It's unclear if the suspects knew the victim or not. The teen's death is the 27th homicide in Montreal this year.

Police initially said they believed his death was an accident. A passerby found his body Monday morning.

Tuesday evening, they revealed his death was a homicide and that he had been stabbed in the lower body.

The investigation was transferred to Montreal police's major crimes unit and the suspects were arrested later Tuesday evening.

A Nuns' Island Islamic community centre created an online fundraiser to help the victim's mother with funeral costs. It is also holding a gathering in his honour Wednesday evening.

He lived in Nuns' Island and worked at the local Tim Hortons and IGA grocery store while studying in CEGEP, according to community members who knew him.