2 STM buses collide due to icy road conditions in Saint-Laurent

Five people suffered minor injuries after two Société de transport de Montréal (STM) buses collided Friday morning in Saint-Laurent.

Around 6:50 a.m., two buses were heading north on Brabant-Marineau Street, near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, when one rear-ended the other, said Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

He said it appeared that the second bus could not stop in time due to ice on the road, and hit the first bus.

Four passengers and the driver of the second bus were injured, but they did not need to be taken to hospital, Brabant said.

He advised drivers to be cautious on the roads, even as conditions improve.

"It's kind of rare to have two buses involved in an accident. It doesn't happen a lot," he said.

Brabant-Marineau was briefly closed as the buses were moved, but has since reopened to traffic.