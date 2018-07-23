2 stabbings in 24 hours in Laval, both victims recovering

Laval police are looking for suspects in two stabbings, one early Sunday morning and the other later that evening.

A 17-year-old male is recovering from his injuries after Sunday night's incident near the corner of Samson Boulevard and Dalhousie Avenue.

The victim of the early morning stabbing at a Petro-Canada gas station on Curé-Labelle Boulevard is a 20-year-old man. Police said following the altercation that the man was critically injured, but had undergone emergency surgery and was in stable condition.

Sunday morning, a 20-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation at a Petro-Canada gas station on Curé-Labelle and Souvenir boulevards. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada)

During that altercation, a blunt object was also thrown, police said, adding they weren't sure who had launched it at whom.

Laval police arrested an 18-year-old man for the Petro-Canada stabbing, but said they were looking for two more suspects.

They are also looking for suspects in last night's stabbing. No one has been arrested yet.

It's unclear whether both stabbings were related or not.