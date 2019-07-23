Two school buses catch fire, students sent to hospital after collision in St-Eustache, Que.

Dozens of children and two adults have been taken to hospital with minor injuries after two school buses were involved in a three-vehicle crash northeast of Montreal.

A spokesperson for the Quebec provincial police said the buses collided after the vehicle in front of them made a sudden stop on Highway 640 West in Saint-Eustache around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash then caused both school buses to ignite in flames, leaving a trail of thick black smoke in the air.

The aftermath is seen following a collision between two school buses on Autoroute 640 near Saint-Eustache, Que. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press )

There were around 50 children total on the buses at the time. Police say about half of the students were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The drivers were not hurt. Two adults who were on board the buses were taken to hospital for minor injuries as well.

The vehicles have been removed from the site. Highway 640 westbound is expected to reopen to traffic at about 1:30 p.m. ET.