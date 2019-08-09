All four victims in fatal Laval highway crash identified, including two former police officers
Michèle Bernier and Gilles Marsolais had been with Montreal's police force for 25 years
All four people who died in Monday's crash on Highway 440 in Laval have been identified — including a retired couple who had worked for the road safety division of the Montreal police force.
The couple, Michèle Bernier, 48, and Gilles Marsolais, 54, had worked as police officers for 25 years.
On Friday, Quebec provincial police released the name of another victim: 55-year-old Sylvain Pouliot of Terrebonne, Que.
Earlier this week, the coroner's office released the name of the other person who died in the crash: Laval resident Robert Tanguay-Laplante, 26.
Fifteen others were injured in the fiery multi-vehicle accident on Monday.
The two vehicles then hit a second truck, starting a pileup that involved six other vehicles. An investigation is ongoing.
Since the accident, the province has promised to analyze the area and improve safety measures if necessary.
With files from Radio-Canada and CBC's Arian Zarrinkoub
