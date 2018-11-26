2 Quebec City teens plead guilty to sharing nude photos of classmates

​Two teenaged boys pleaded guilty in youth court Monday to luring and distributing child pornography at a Quebec City private school.

They were among five male students at Séminaire des Pères Maristes arrested in May after sexually explicit photos of female students were circulated among the student body.

One of the accused pleaded guilty to luring in October. The boys were between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time of their arrests.

The school got wind of the allegations after two of the girls' parents complained to the administration. The three teenaged girls involved in the case were present in the courtroom on Monday.

The two boys will be back in youth court for sentencing in February.