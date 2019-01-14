2 pizzeria fires on Montreal's North Shore over weekend

There were fires at two separate pizza restaurants on Montreal's North Shore over the weekend.

Sunday night, a fire heavily damaged a pizzeria in Laval on Saint-Martin Boulevard. The building the restaurant is in is for sale.

On Friday night, it was a pizzeria and Terrebonne that was targeted. Police say they were called to the business on J.S. Archambault Boulevard shortly after midnight.

When they arrived, the back door was open. They say other elements from the scene lead them to believe the fire was set.