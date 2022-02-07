Major highway collision leaves 2 injured on North Shore

Two people are seriously injured after what police say was a "major collision" between a car and a heavy vehicle on Quebec's North Shore.

Police say the collision occured around 9:20 a.m. Monday morning, on Highway 138 between the towns of Godbout and Baie-Trinité, about 500 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The circumstances that led to the collision are not yet known.

Highway 138 is now closed to traffic in both directions between Godbout and Baie-Trinité.