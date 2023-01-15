2 people found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

A woman and a man were found dead in the western Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday.

Police said they received a call around 1 p.m. from a worried relative who hadn't heard from the residents of the home on Sauternes Street in a long time.

The two were found dead on the scene, police said.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ)'s forensic identification and crimes against a person units are investigating the link between the two people and the circumstances that led to their deaths.

Their identities have not yet been confirmed.