Montreal

2 people found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.

Police said they received a call around 1 p.m. Sunday from a worried relative who hadn't heard from the residents of the home in the western Montreal suburb.

Police have yet to determine their identities or cause of death

Erika Morris · CBC News ·
Police cruiser in front of a home with Christmas decorations still up.
Two bodies were found in a home in Montreal's suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday afternoon. (Kolya Hubacek-Guilbault/Radio-Canada)

A woman and a man were found dead in the western Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion Sunday.

Police said they received a call around 1 p.m. from a worried relative who hadn't heard from the residents of the home on Sauternes Street in a long time.

The two were found dead on the scene, police said.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ)'s forensic identification and crimes against a person units are investigating the link between the two people and the circumstances that led to their deaths.

Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

