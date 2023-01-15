2 people found dead in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que.
Police have yet to determine their identities or cause of death
Police said they received a call around 1 p.m. from a worried relative who hadn't heard from the residents of the home on Sauternes Street in a long time.
The two were found dead on the scene, police said.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ)'s forensic identification and crimes against a person units are investigating the link between the two people and the circumstances that led to their deaths.
Their identities have not yet been confirmed.