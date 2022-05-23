2 pedestrians struck by car while crossing Sherbrooke St. in downtown Montreal

A man in his early 80s was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car in downtown Montreal.

The collision happened around 9 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of Sherbrooke and Guy Streets.

Police say the man and his wife were crossing the street when they were both struck by the vehicle.

The man took the brunt of the collision while the woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver was treated for shock.

Police say it appears the couple was crossing on a red light.

Sherbrooke Street is closed in both directions in the area, as is Guy Street from Sherbrooke to Maisonneuve Streets.