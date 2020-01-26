2 more snowmobilers pulled from Lac Saint-Jean

Quebec provincial police divers have located and retrieved the bodies of two more missing snowmobilers who were lost in the Lac Saint-Jean region after they broke through the ice during an expedition on Jan. 21.

A group of eight French nationals, led by a guide, were trying to cross a snow-covered channel between the towns of Saint-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma on Tuesday night when the ice gave way.

On Sunday, just before noon, divers found two bodies about three kilometres away from their original search area.

Provincial police have been searching for five days.

The body of the guide, 42-year-old Benoît Lespérance, was recovered by firefighters shortly after the accident. He died in hospital on Wednesday.

The next body, identified as 58-year-old Gilles Claude, was found on Friday.

Of the nine people that set out, three survived without serious injury, the remains of four others have been found and two remain missing.