2 men in critical condition after overnight shooting in Plateau neighbourhood

Two men were shot in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood overnight — both are in critical condition, one of whom was found inside a vehicle police say fled the scene.

Montreal police say they were called to the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and Mont-Royal Avenue at around 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man who had been shot to his upper body. He was taken to hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Meanwhile, officers saw a "vehicle fleeing the scene" and embarked on a chase that ended at the corner of Notre-Dame Street and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard, according to spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The second victim, a 25-year-old, was inside the vehicle. Police say he had been shot at the same time as the other man, on St-Laurent and Mont-Royal.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was found by police inside a car that had fled the site of the shooting. (Radio-Canada)

He was conscious while being transported to hospital and is expected to recover.

Two other 25-year-old men were in the car, police say. They were arrested and will meet with investigators later this morning.

Police say they will be meeting with witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to piece together what happened.