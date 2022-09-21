Man dead, 2 others in critical condition after shooting in downtown Montreal

Police are investigating after three men were shot in downtown Montreal on Monday, leaving one dead and the other two in hospital.

The shooting took place near the corner of de la Montagne and St-Antoine streets around 7:55 p.m. ET, according to police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

When police arrived, they found no victims, Brabant said. The officers then headed down the street to the Georges-Vanier Metro station where they found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds.

One of them died at the scene, Brabant said. The other was taken to hospital in critical condition.

A third victim, also in his 20s, was later found near the corner of St-Antoine and St-Martin streets with a wound to his lower body. He is also in hospital in critical condition, Brabant said.

Police established a perimeter around the crime scenes and the file was transferred to the major crimes unit for further investigation.

Brabant said investigators will be looking through surveillance camera footage and other evidence.

So far, there have been no arrests, he said.