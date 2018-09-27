Skip to Main Content
2 men found dead in grain silo on Beauce farm

Quebec provincial police are investigating and have advised the workplace health and safety board

The men were found unconscious in a grain silo on a Beauce farm Wednesday afternoon and were later pronounced dead. Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths. (Rémi Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Two men are dead after they were found inside a grain silo in Saint-Simon-les-Mines, in the Beauce region. 

Emergency crews were called to the farm at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the men unconscious, and they were later pronounced dead in hospital. 

One of the men was a 45-year-old from the region, the other a 23-year-old worker from outside the country.

Quebec provincial police are investigating and say they have advised the province's workplace health and safety board, known by its french acronym CNESST. 

Police say they are trying to understand the circumstances surrounding the deaths. 

