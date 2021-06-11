2 arrested after drone spotted over Bordeaux prison in Montreal's north end

Montreal police say two men have been arrested after a drone was spotted over a detention centre in the city's north end early Friday morning.

Police were called to the Bordeaux Prison in Ahuntsic-Cartierville around 3:30 a.m. after security guards say they saw a drone flying over the prison walls.

The SVPM and Laval police officers arrived on scene to find two men standing near the banks of the Rivière des Prairies. The suspects took off, and officers pursued them on foot.

The men ran onto a train bridge that crosses into Laval, at which point Montreal's fire department was called in with a rescue boat in the event the two jumped into the river.

Officers arrested the suspects on the bridge, who refused to cooperate with police, according to an SVPM spokesperson. The drone was also captured.

Police say the men's motive is still unclear, but it is possible they were using the drone in an attempt to get a package over the prison walls.

According to Radio-Canada, 32 drones have been spotted flying over the Bordeaux Prison since 2013, the highest number out of all detention centres in Quebec.

On at least 17 different occasions, drugs, cell phones, cigarettes and other material being brought in by a drone were intercepted.

On Friday, police say they released the suspects on a promise to appear in court. The pair face charges of obstruction.