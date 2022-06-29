Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Quebec police watchdog investigating after 2 killed near Joliette

Fatal collision followed police chase, BEI says

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers tried to stop one of the vehicles, which allegedly had a fake licence plate. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after two people were killed during a police pursuit near Joliette Tuesday night.

The Bureau d'enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) says around 8:30 p.m., provincial police reportedly saw two noisy vehicles on Route 348, near Saint-Béatrix Road in Saint-Ambroise-de-Kildare, Que., about 30 kilometres from Joliette.

Sûreté du Québec officers tried to stop one of the vehicles, which allegedly had a fake licence plate, but the driver took off.

According to the BEI, the vehicle sped up and collided with a scooter, killing both the driver of the scooter and a passenger in the vehicle.

Five BEI investigators will be looking in to the incident. 

with files from Kristy Snell

