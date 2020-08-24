2 injured after head-on collison on Highway 40 in L'Assomption

An 88-year-old woman was seriously injured after a car heading the wrong way on Highway 40 near L'Assomption north of Montreal collided with the one she was a passenger in, Saturday evening.

A woman in her 30s had entered oncoming traffic onto the highway by taking an exit ramp instead of an on-ramp.

The driver of the other vehicle, a woman in her 60s who was with the 88-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

Quebec provincial police say alcohol was not involved, but that the driver in her 30s may have been distracted by something.

They are looking into the circumstances and have not yet said whether the woman would be charged.

Two children who were in her car were not injured.