2 injured in collision on Décarie Expressway, backing up early morning traffic

Two people are in critical condition after a collision on the northbound Décarie Expressway early Thursday morning.

Both were in the same vehicle that collided with the rear of a transport truck near Van Horne Avenue around 4 a.m.

The collision has backed up morning traffic — the northbound highway was closed at the Queen Mary exit for more than three hours.

Two of three lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.

Transports Québec wrote on Twitter that it has completed its investigation of the incident. The vehicle is being towed and cleaning is underway.