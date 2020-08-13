2 injured in collision on Décarie Expressway, backing up early morning traffic
Both were in the same vehicle that collided with the rear of a transport truck near Van Horne around 4 a.m.
Two people are in critical condition after a collision on the northbound Décarie Expressway early Thursday morning.
Both were in the same vehicle that collided with the rear of a transport truck near Van Horne Avenue around 4 a.m.
The collision has backed up morning traffic — the northbound highway was closed at the Queen Mary exit for more than three hours.
Two of three lanes reopened just before 8 a.m.
Transports Québec wrote on Twitter that it has completed its investigation of the incident. The vehicle is being towed and cleaning is underway.
