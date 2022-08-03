2 men killed in Montreal in shootings overnight

Two men were shot and killed in Montreal Tuesday night.

Montreal police say they were called to the Saint-Laurent borough after reports of gunshots.

When the got to Deguire Street and Jules-Poitras Boulevard just before 9:45 p.m., they found a man, 64, on the ground with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was known to police.

An hour later, police again received reports of gunshots, this time in Ahunstic-Cartierville, less than three kilometres away.



They found a man, 48, with gunshot wounds to his upper body on Meilleur Street near Sauvé Street West. He too was pronounced dead at the scene.

Montreal police are investigating both incidents and have not made any arrests so far.

According to the SPVM, with these two latest deaths, there have been 17 homicides in the city this year.