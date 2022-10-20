2 homicides in Île Bizard, 1 man in custody

Two people are dead following what police are describing as a case of family violence in the Montreal area.

Police responded to a call at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday reporting two unconscious people in a home in Île Bizard.

Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson for the Montreal Police Service, says officers found the bodies of a woman, 65, and a man, 60, inside.

Police arrested a man, 29, in connection with the deaths.

"They are all related." Bergeron said. "It's a family dispute that turned out to be the 30th and 31st homicide so far this year [on SPVM territory]."