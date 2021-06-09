2 people found dead in home on Montreal's South Shore

A 56-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were found dead Wednesday morning in a home on Route 132 in Contrecoeur, about 60 km northeast of Montreal, in Quebec's Montérégie region.

Police officers from the regional Richelieu Saint-Laurent police service discovered the bodies following a 911 call.

An investigation into the deaths has been transferred to Quebec provincial police, the Sûreté du Québec.

Police are not yet releasing the people's identities or relationship.

SQ spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp told Radio-Canada investigators are treating the deaths as suspicious.

"All the hypotheses are being considered by investigators and the expertise on the scene continues," Beauchamp said, noting forensics experts were working on determining what happened.