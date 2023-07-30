Two people drowned in separate incidents in the Quebec City area on Sunday, while police continue to look for two others who went missing.

A man in his 50s died early afternoon after he was found unresponsive near a body of water in Château-Richer, which sits about 25 kilometres east of Quebec City.

Provincial police spokesperson Camille Savoie says the victim was on a paddleboard at around 11 a.m. when he fell into the water. He was transported to hospital, where his death was confirmed.

At around 2 p.m., a 91-year-old woman drowned in a swimming pool in Loretteville, a neighbourhood in Quebec City.

First responders tried to revive her with a defibrillator, but she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for two men who disappeared in the Laurentians. One man in his 30s is missing since noon Sunday after jumping into the Rouge River in the municipality of Huberdeau near Mont-Tremblant.

Another man, whose approximate age isn't known, is missing since Sunday evening after going for a swim in Monroe Lake.