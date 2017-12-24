2 die in mobile home fire near Quebec City

Two people were found dead after an overnight mobile home fire in Sainte-Marie, Que., about 50 kilometres south of Quebec City.

Authorities were alerted to the fire at around midnight Saturday and two bodies were found inside the structure, according to Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau, spokesperson for provincial police.

An autopsy will be performed on the victims, he said. Nobody else was injured in the fire, which occurred on du Parc Street.

The neighbourhood is mostly comprised of prefabricated and mobile homes, and is not far from the Salle Méchatigan, a performing arts centre.

Fire officials have determined the fire was not criminally set, he said, but the exact cause is not yet known.