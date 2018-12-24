2 dead in Saint-Leonard shooting

A shooting in the Montreal neighborhood of Saint-Leonard has left two men dead.

The incident took place just before noon on Monday in an apartment building on Jean-Talon Street East.

Police said one of the victims, a 38-year-old male, was declared dead at the scene. The other, a 41-year-old male, was rushed to hospital and later died.

Both victims were known to police, but police would not say how.

A woman was also taken to hospital to treated for shock.

No arrests have been made. The deaths are the city's 31st and 32nd homicides of the year.