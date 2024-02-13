Police investigating after 2 people in their 80s found in home in L'Épiphanie, Que.

Quebec provincial police are investigating after two people were found unresponsive in a residence on Onulphe-Peltier Street in L'Épiphanie, Que., on Monday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says both victims were in their 80s and the deaths appear suspicious.

Police say a 911 call was placed around 3:30 p.m. and the bodies were later discovered.

Crime scene technicians have been called to the scene.

For now, police are releasing few details.

The town of L'Épiphanie is in the Lanaudière region, about 50 kilometres north of downtown Montreal.