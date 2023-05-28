2 dead and 3 injured in Farnham car crash

Two people died and three others — including two children under 10 — were seriously injured in a head-on collision late Saturday night in Farnham in the Eastern Townships of Quebec.

A motorist heading east left the lane for an unknown reason and crashed into a vehicle heading in the opposite direction around 11:45 p.m. on Route 104, near Chemin Audette, said provincial police.

A 33-year-old woman from Farnham died, and the two children in the car with her suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A 66-year-old woman from Boisbriand, who was a passenger in the second car, also died while the driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The road has since been opened after being closed all night and the police investigation continues.