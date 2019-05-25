2 dead after ultralight plane crashes in Quebec's Lanaudière region

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating the cause of a deadly plane crash in Quebec's Lanaudière region that left two dead.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has confirmed the two victims were from the region — and identified them as Mario Baril, 40, from St-Damien, and Norbert St-Onge, 54, from L'Assomption.

The ultralight plane crashed on the runway of an aviation centre near Saint-Cuthbert, about 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal, on Friday evening.

Provincial police said they received a call just after 8 p.m.

A TSB investigator arrived on the site Saturday morning to determine what may have caused the plane to come down.

The crash happened at ULM Québec, an aviation centre that, according to its website, offers excursions on small aircraft that weigh less than 450 kilograms and hold a maximum of two people.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene quickly and began treating the two people who were on board, police said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, but the sky was clear in Saint-Cuthbert at the time of the crash.