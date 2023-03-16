2 dead, 11 injured in head-on collision in Beauce

A man in his forties and a 12-year-old died in a head-on collision in Beauce, Que. between a minivan and a heavy truck on Wednesday afternoon.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said a total of 11 people were involved in the accident. There were six people, including children, in the minivan and five people in the truck, said spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.

The collision occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on Route 112, according to the police.

At 10:30 p.m., the SQ confirmed two occupants of the minivan died, while two are still in critical condition and two others have non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they cannot comment on the nature of the accident.

The truck involved in the accident belongs to the Charlesbourg Transport Training Centre, as confirmed by its director, Michel Couture. The centre offers training to future truckers.

Couture also confirmed the occupants of the truck were not seriously injured and were brought back to Quebec City by bus.