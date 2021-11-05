Montreal police investigating after man and woman found dead inside Plateau apartment

Montreal police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a residential building in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Police say they have identified the man, who is 31, but are not releasing his name. They say the woman was 25 .

According to Radio-Canada sources, the man is Daniel Shlafman, son of the owner of Fairmount Bagel.

According to police, a 911 call was placed around 3:15 a.m. reporting someone unconscious and injured inside an apartment in a triplex on St-Urbain Street, near Fairmount Avenue.

When they arrived, police discovered the body of one victim. A brief search of the apartment led to the discovery of the second. Both people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Const. Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for Montreal police, said the bodies showed marks of violence. Police believe they may have been caused by a weapon with a blade, such as a knife.

"The investigators of the major crime section that are in charge of this investigation will try to determine the exact circumstances that led to the death of the two victims," Comtois said.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says it's still too early to comment on the victims' relationship.

"We had investigators and crime scene technicians that were inside that tried to get some evidence and some elements that could help understand the link between those two people," he said.

A command post as well as a perimeter have been set up outside the apartment building as police investigate. Brabant says forensics and crime scene technicians will be on scene into the evening.