2 arrests made in connection with downtown Montreal stabbing that killed 23-year-old man

Montreal police have arrested two suspects in connection to the city's 21st homicide of the year.

They are expected to appear in court Friday to face murder charges.

On Sept. 18, police said there was an altercation between two groups at the corner of Sherbrooke and Mansfield streets in downtown Montreal.

A 23-year-old man died in hospital after he was attacked with a sharp object amid the fighting.

A second victim, a 20-year-old man, was also hurt and had to undergo surgery, but police say he is recovering.