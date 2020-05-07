SQ arrests 2 after string of Quebec cellphone tower fires

Quebec provincial police have arrested a man and a woman, both in their 20s, after a string of fires at telecommunications towers in recent days.

There have been seven cellphone tower fires in the province, mostly north of Montreal, since May 1.

The arrest was made overnight, after firefighters were called to the scene of two more cellphone towers just after midnight in Blainville and St. Jerome.

Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau said investigators are questioning the two individuals to see if they might be connected to the fires.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, two tower fires were set in Laval — one causing an estimated $200,000 in damage.

On Monday, in Prévost, in the Laurentians, two towers were also set on fire. The damage was estimated at $1 million.

There have been similar acts of vandalism in England and the United States, fuelled by a conspiracy theory that they are tied to spread of COVID-19.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted about the phenomenon Wednesday night.

"Vandalizing cellphone towers does nothing but threaten emergency services and impact the daily lives of Canadians across the country," Trudeau wrote.

"These recent acts are serious criminal offences and carry severe penalties."