2 arrested for human trafficking, procurement after 911 call made from Sainte-Foy hotel

A 24-year-old man and 21-year-old woman have been arrested and face charges that include procuring and human trafficking, Quebec City police say.

They were arrested Tuesday morning in a Sainte-Foy hotel, shortly after a call was made to emergency services for a person in distress.

The alleged victim is an 18-year-old woman. Police could not confirm whether the victim called 911.

Police say there could be other victims in this case, some of whom could be minors. The investigation is ongoing.

The two suspects met with police investigators from the sexual exploitation of minors unit. They are expected to appear in the Quebec City courthouse on Thursday, facing charges of procuring, trafficking, uttering threats, robbery and breaking a condition.

Quebec City police say the suspects are known to another police force, but could not confirm which one.