19-year-old in critical condition after being struck by pick-up in Montreal's Sud-Ouest

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after being run over by a pick-up truck in the Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough early Tuesday.

According to police, the vehicle was turning off Ste-Émilie Street onto St-Augustin Street in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood when the incident occurred.

Police say the young man may have been lying in the road on St-Augustin Street when he was hit around 4:45 a.m Tuesday.

The man suffered serious injuries to his upper body and was rushed to hospital. Police say they fear for his life.

The intersection was closed Tuesday morning as Montreal police continued to investigate.