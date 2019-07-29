18-year-old dies in one of three overnight stabbings in Montreal
One dead, another in critical condition after stabbings in downtown and Plateau
An 18-year-old man has died in downtown Montreal and a 54-year-old man in the Plateau is in critical condition in two separate stabbings overnight.
A third man was also injured in another downtown stabbing.
Shortly before midnight, police received a call about a stabbing near the corner of Ste-Catherine Street and St-Laurent Boulevard, said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.
Police arrived to find an 18-year-old man with stab wounds in his upper body. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and died in hospital.
It appears the man was in a fight when the stabbing occurred, Lévesque said.
The area is cordoned off and the Metro's Green line is not stopping at Saint-Laurent station as police investigate.
The stabbing is the city's ninth homicide of 2019.
Another stabbing about 10 blocks east occurred around 11 p.m.
A 39-year-old man was stabbed near the corner of Ste-Catherine and St-Christophe streets. The victim was taken to hospital but police say they do not fear for his life.
It is unclear if the two stabbings are related.
The third stabbing took place near dawn in the Plateau neighbourhood. Around 5:15 a.m., police were called to the corner of Henri-Julien Avenue and Boucher Street.
They found a 54-year-old man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. A 62-year-old man is in police custody.
With files from La Presse Canadienne
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.