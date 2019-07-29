18-year-old dies in one of three overnight stabbings in Montreal

An 18-year-old man has died in downtown Montreal and a 54-year-old man in the Plateau is in critical condition in two separate stabbings overnight.

A third man was also injured in another downtown stabbing.

Shortly before midnight, police received a call about a stabbing near the corner of Ste-Catherine Street and St-Laurent Boulevard, said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

Police arrived to find an 18-year-old man with stab wounds in his upper body. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and died in hospital.

It appears the man was in a fight when the stabbing occurred, Lévesque said.

The area is cordoned off and the Metro's Green line is not stopping at Saint-Laurent station as police investigate.

The stabbing is the city's ninth homicide of 2019.

Another stabbing about 10 blocks east occurred around 11 p.m.

A 39-year-old man was stabbed near the corner of Ste-Catherine and St-Christophe streets. The victim was taken to hospital but police say they do not fear for his life.

It is unclear if the two stabbings are related.

A 54-year-old man was stabbed in this Plateau courtyard early Monday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

The third stabbing took place near dawn in the Plateau neighbourhood. Around 5:15 a.m., police were called to the corner of Henri-Julien Avenue and Boucher Street.

They found a 54-year-old man, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. A 62-year-old man is in police custody.