18-year-old dead in shooting in Anjou borough in Montreal

An 18-year-old man was shot while he was on a sidewalk in Montreal's Anjou borough Sunday night.

Police received a call around 10 p.m. about a person injured by gunshot on Hérisson Avenue, close to Thérèse Casgrain Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man unconscious and injured by one gunshot to the upper body. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say one suspect in a vehicle shot at the victim, who was on the sidewalk, and fled before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Investigators are still on the scene.

This was the sixth homicide in the city this year.

