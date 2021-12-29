Montreal teen in critical condition after being shot in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

A teenager is in critical but stable condition this morning, after being shot in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood.

Around 10:15 p.m. Montreal police (SPVM) received a call reporting a shooting victim near Laurentien Boulevard and Périnault Street.

When police arrived, they found the teen who was conscious and injured in the upper body because of a single gunshot.

The SPVM says the 17-year-old victim was walking with a couple of friends on Laurentien Boulevard when someone walked toward the group and shot him in the upper body before running away. Investigators spoke with both friends who were not injured.

Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the SPVM, says shell casings were found on the ground, and police deployed a canine unit.

An investigation is underway. So far, no arrests have been made.