Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

17-year-old in Quebec City charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 19-year-old woman

The teenager faces charges of first-degree murder, sexual assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault. Police say the investigation found the suspect acted alone and there was no link between him and the victims.

He's also charged with attempted murder, sexual assault with a weapon and aggravated assault

CBC News ·
A girl stands on a path surounded by grass and a fence.
Daphnée Jolivet was found suffering from serious injuries in a residence in the Limoilou borough of Quebec City on Oct. 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene. (Daphnée Jolivet/Facebook)

A 17-year-old youth who was arrested on Monday in connection with last month's homicide of a 19-year-old woman in the Limoilou borough of Quebec City has appeared in youth court. 

He was charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Although the proceedings took place in youth court, prosecutor Hugo Breton said a request has been made for the youth to face an adult sentence if he's found guilty. That request is due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes, Breton said.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 26, officers say they found Daphnée Jolivet, 19, with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a 16-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries in the residence. 

The youth, who was 16 at the time of the incident, appeared in court on Tuesday was arrested for impaired driving and vehicle theft hours after the attack. That arrest is what led officers to the home. 

During his court appearance, the teenager appeared to stare blankly as Judge Fannie Côtes read the charges.

He glanced briefly at the audience, which included his mother and several journalists. His case will return to court in mid-December for a bail hearing.

Because of his age, he cannot be identified.

A wrecked car behind police tape, near a police cruiser.
The 16-year-old suspect was arrested for impaired driving and vehicle theft on the night of the attack. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Police say the investigation found the suspect acted alone and there was no link between him and the victims. 

Jolivet's death was Quebec City's sixth homicide of the year. 

With files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now