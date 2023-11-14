17-year-old in Quebec City charged with 1st-degree murder in death of 19-year-old woman

A 17-year-old youth who was arrested on Monday in connection with last month's homicide of a 19-year-old woman in the Limoilou borough of Quebec City has appeared in youth court.

He was charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault with a weapon, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Although the proceedings took place in youth court, prosecutor Hugo Breton said a request has been made for the youth to face an adult sentence if he's found guilty. That request is due to the seriousness of the alleged crimes, Breton said.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 26, officers say they found Daphnée Jolivet, 19, with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. They also found a 16-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries in the residence.

The youth, who was 16 at the time of the incident, appeared in court on Tuesday was arrested for impaired driving and vehicle theft hours after the attack. That arrest is what led officers to the home.

During his court appearance, the teenager appeared to stare blankly as Judge Fannie Côtes read the charges.

He glanced briefly at the audience, which included his mother and several journalists. His case will return to court in mid-December for a bail hearing.

Because of his age, he cannot be identified.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested for impaired driving and vehicle theft on the night of the attack. (Colin Côté-Paulette/Radio-Canada)

Police say the investigation found the suspect acted alone and there was no link between him and the victims.

Jolivet's death was Quebec City's sixth homicide of the year.