16-year-old stabbed, 2 arrested in Rivières-des-Prairies

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in the Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Sunday that sent a 16-year-old to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the corner of Rodolphe-Forget and Perras boulevards around 4 p.m. regarding a young man injured in an altercation, Montreal police say.

When they arrived, they found the victim with serious wounds to his upper body, caused by a sharp object.

He was transported to hospital. Police say they are still waiting for an update on his status.

Police say they don't yet know the nature of the altercation, but preliminary information suggests it might have started on Rodolphe-Forget Boulevard and the victim would have taken refuge in a nearby establishment.

Police found and arrested two suspects who will be questioned by investigators.

A perimeter has been established in the area as police work to determine the cause and circumstances of the stabbing.