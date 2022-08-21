16-year-old in critical condition after Montreal shooting

A teen is in hospital in Montreal after a shooting incident last night.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says that around 7 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about a man found on Biret Street in the Saint-Laurent borough.

The 16-year-old was injured by a gunshot to the lower body.

Brabant says two men in a vehicle dropped him off on the street where officers found him.

"We're trying to locate that vehicle and on the other hand, investigators are trying to understand the circumstances that led to the injuries of that victim," Brabant said. "All the hypotheses are on the table at this time."

The teen was taken to hospital and is in critical but stable condition.