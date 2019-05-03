16-year-old girl in critical condition after being hit by truck in Montreal's Rosemont district
A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a cube truck as she crossed an intersection around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Police say speed is not considered a factor
A teenager is in critical condition after being hit by a cube truck as she crossed an intersection in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say she was conscious when she was transported to hospital, and she has possible head trauma.
She was hit at the intersection of Beaubien and Chambord streets.
The truck driver is being treated for shock. Speed is not being considered a factor.