Laval youth, 16, charged in New Year's stabbing death of teen described as 'his best friend'

A 16-year-old youth has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Ryad Benchouk — a 15-year-old described by the suspect's lawyer as his client's "best friend."

The suspect, who is also charged with armed assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pleaded not guilty to all charges during an appearance in Laval youth court Friday.

Laval police received 911 calls around 8 p.m. Wednesday about an altercation involving a group of minors in Marc-Aurèle-Fortin Park in the Fabreville neighbourhood.

After police arrived on the scene, Ryad was transported to hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police arrested the 16-year-old in connection with Ryad's stabbing Thursday.

'In real life, one blow can be fatal'

"It's a tragedy for everyone — for all the families involved, all the young people involved," defence lawyer Normand Haché told reporters Friday afternoon at the courthouse. "They will be marked for life."

Defence lawyer Normand Haché called the incident a tragedy. (Radio-Canada)

Haché said teens growing up today watch violent films where characters are injured and just get back up.

"In real life, one blow can be fatal​," he said.

Haché said he doesn't expect there will be a push to charge his client as an adult.

"This is ​a conflict that degenerated between young people who otherwise would call themselves best friends in the world," said Haché. "He lost a friend: it was his best friend​."

Crown prosecutor Marie-Ève Vautier said right now, the youth's case doesn't meet the criteria for being tried as an adult. If convicted of second-degree murder as a young offender, the teen faces a maximum sentence of four years in detention and three years' probation.

The alleged assailant, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, is due back in court Jan. 9.