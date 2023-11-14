Quebec City police arrest 16-year-old boy in killing of 19-year-old woman

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the homicide of a 19-year-old woman that took place nearly three weeks ago in the Limoilou borough of Quebec City.

On Oct. 26, police were called to intervene at a residence on Geneviève-Lamarre Street in the Maizerets neighbourhood in the early hours of the morning.

Inside the residence, officers say they found Daphnée Jolivet, 19, with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 16-year-old boy was also found suffering from life-threatening injuries in the residence.

The teenage suspect faces charges of first-degree murder and armed sexual assault, as well as attempted murder and aggravated assault. He is expected to appear Tuesday afternoon in youth court.

The teen was arrested for impaired driving and vehicle theft in the borough on the night of the attacks. His arrest is what led officers to the home.

Police say the investigation found the suspect acted alone and there was no link between him and the victims.

Jolivet's death marks Quebec City's sixth homicide of the year.