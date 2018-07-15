15-year-old dies after being found unconscious in Montreal pool

A 15-year-old boy who was found unconscious in a public pool Saturday night has died.

The boy's family has confirmed his death.

He was found shortly before midnight at a pool on Dudemaine Street in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville neighbourhood.

The circumstances surrounding what happened remain unclear.

Stephan Gascon,operations chief for Urgences-Santé, told CBC News that a call was placed to 911 around 11:15 p.m. and police were the first to arrive on the scene.

"The teenager was taken out of the pool by police officers," he said.

The officers performed CPR on the boy, and he was taken to hospital, Gascon said.

The complex was closed at the time of the incident.