Quebec invests up to $15M to study public transit projects, including Montreal's Pink line

Quebec's Transport Ministry will invest up to $15 million to study a number of public transit projects in the Montreal area, including the Pink Line, a passion project for Mayor Valérie Plante, which would run from the city's north end to the southwest.

Plante was all smiles as Transport Minister André Fortin made the announcement outside Longueuil metro station Wednesday.

Up until now, provincial government officials, including Premier Philippe Couillard, had refused to make any promises related to the Pink line project.

Fortin did not provide a specific time frame for when the studies would start or be completed.

However, the goal is to start work on the approved projects after Montreal's light-rail network (REM) is completed and once work to extend the STM's blue line is well underway, he said.

Thirty to 40 per cent of the REM is expected to be completed by 2021, while Couillard said earlier this year that the blue line would be done by 2026.

Orange, Yellow line extensions also to be studied

The other projects being studied include an extension of the Metro's Orange line to Saint-Laurent and deeper into Laval, as well as an extension of the Yellow line past Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.

The province will also look into a new, public transportation system on Taschereau Boulevard in Longueuil.

In response to questions from reporters, Fortin said studying the Pink line could result in a new version of the project that differs from Projet Montréal's original proposal.

The plan — a key part of Plante's mayoral campaign — was to build a 29-kilometre line from Montreal North to Lachine.