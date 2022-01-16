14-year-old injured in shooting inside Montreal home

Montreal police are investigating after a teen was injured by gunfire yesterday evening.

Véronique Comtois, spokesperson for the Montreal police, says officers received a call around 6 p.m. Saturday reporting a shooting on Dr. Penfield Avenue near Côte-des-Neiges Road.

The teen was injured in his lower body, but police say his life is not in danger. After assessing the scene and questioning the victim, investigators said the teen was shot inside a home near the intersection.

No suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting. Whether the shooting was accidental is not yet known.

This incident comes three days after Amir Benayad, 17, was fatally shot on Rivard Street in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood.

Three Montreal teenagers were victims of homicide in 2021, including Meriem Boundaoui, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, and Thomas Trudel. Hani Ouahd, 20, was also among the youth killed last year.