Quebec police ask for assistance in locating missing 14-year-old boy from Val-D'Or

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy from Val-d'Or who went missing on July 30.

Naymes Papatie was last seen at 7 p.m. last Friday in downtown Val d'Or. He is travelling on foot.

According to a police release, he is 5'8", weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

"His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety," the release reads.

Anyone with information regarding Papatie is asked to call 911.

Val-d'Or is located about 525 kilometres northwest of Montreal.