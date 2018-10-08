14-year-old girl stabbed in McDonald's in Montreal's east end

Police have yet to make an arrest after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed Sunday afternoon at a McDonald's on Galeries d'Anjou Boulevard, not far from Bélanger Street.

The assault occurred at around 4:15 p.m. in Montreal's end end borough of Anjou, Montreal police say. The victim was transported to hospital and she is in stable condition.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, an altercation between the victim and another teenage girl turned physical and the victim was stabbed with a sharp object.

A security perimeter was established around the restaurant while investigators analyzed evidence, met with witnesses and collected recordings from video surveillance cameras on site.

With files from La Presse canadienne